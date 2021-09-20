Analysts Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 276.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.01. The stock had a trading volume of 902,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,482. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $194.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

