Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to Post $2.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.64. OneMain reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $11.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $9.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

OMF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.64. 1,281,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 284.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in OneMain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

