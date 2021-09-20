Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $62.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.11 million to $62.70 million. PROS reported sales of $61.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 14.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PROS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

NYSE:PRO opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.