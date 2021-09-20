Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $62.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.11 million to $62.70 million. PROS reported sales of $61.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%.
NYSE:PRO opened at $39.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.