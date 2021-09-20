Analysts Expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.52 Million

Analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce sales of $247.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.59 million and the lowest is $241.50 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $216.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

NYSE TNET traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.95. 7,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,594. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $94.73.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $303,493.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,040.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,256.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,369 shares of company stock worth $15,098,592. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

