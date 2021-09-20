Analysts Issue Forecasts for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

