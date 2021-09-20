Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stride, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stride in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE LRN opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Stride by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stride by 60.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after buying an additional 400,443 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Stride by 105,575.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 188.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

