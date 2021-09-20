Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Target Price at $8.25

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $768,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 350,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,608,246. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

