Analysts Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT at $26.35

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.17. 184,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $217.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock worth $300,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

