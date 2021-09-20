Analysts Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) PT at $116.33

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,590 shares of company stock worth $42,283,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 760,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,608,000 after purchasing an additional 160,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

