Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $70.00

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $274,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

