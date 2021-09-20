Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) PT at $40.50

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $43,183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 56,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,625. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

