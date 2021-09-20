Analysts Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price at $30.25

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. 14,528,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,018,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

