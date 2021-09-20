Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target at $22.63

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400,398 shares of company stock worth $152,851,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 954,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,760,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.75. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

