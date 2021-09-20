Analysts Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) PT at $23.50

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $18.87. 50,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,012 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,985,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

