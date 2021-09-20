Analysts Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Target Price at $6.23

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

WIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 38.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 40.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Wipro by 35.9% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 2,820.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 483,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

