Analyzing GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GXO Logistics and MakeMyTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 7 0 2.64 MakeMyTrip 0 1 2 0 2.67

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $84.44, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.87%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip -24.04% -5.26% -3.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and MakeMyTrip’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 15.48 -$55.64 million ($0.52) -46.46

GXO Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It operates through the following three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. The Air Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. The Hotels and Packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Bus Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets. MakeMyTrip was founded by Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow on April 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

