Analyzing GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GXO Logistics and MakeMyTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GXO Logistics
|0
|4
|7
|0
|2.64
|MakeMyTrip
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Insider and Institutional Ownership
38.1% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares GXO Logistics and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GXO Logistics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MakeMyTrip
|-24.04%
|-5.26%
|-3.88%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GXO Logistics and MakeMyTrip’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GXO Logistics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MakeMyTrip
|$163.44 million
|15.48
|-$55.64 million
|($0.52)
|-46.46
GXO Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It operates through the following three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. The Air Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. The Hotels and Packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Bus Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets. MakeMyTrip was founded by Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow on April 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.
