Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price target on shares of Anglo American and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

