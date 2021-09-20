Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Anthem by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $379.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.