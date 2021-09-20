Anyswap Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $4.88 or 0.00011126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $90.93 million and $15.66 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00066428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00171121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00112453 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.99 or 0.06773429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,824.53 or 0.99947242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00789109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.