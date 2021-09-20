Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lessened its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 97.7% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 219,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

