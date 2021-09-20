Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 9.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,375,653,000 after buying an additional 2,852,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.62. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

