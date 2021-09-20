Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 590,300 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APDN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

APDN stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%. Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.