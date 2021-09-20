ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Up 36.7% in August

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,903,500 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the August 15th total of 5,782,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.4 days.

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.