Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCO. Bank of America downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.36. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

