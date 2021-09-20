Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. 721,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 262,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

