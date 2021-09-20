Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.13

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 13330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

