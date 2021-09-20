Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $5.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research analysts have commented on ASC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE ASC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,196. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

