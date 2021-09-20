Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.68. 3,030,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,082. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 114,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 45,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

