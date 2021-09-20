Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,538,900 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 3,410,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARNGF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of ARNGF stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.