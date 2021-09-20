Argus Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $83.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

