ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Cap Achieves $14.62 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and $1.25 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00065511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00167922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00110016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.32 or 0.06860544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,879.17 or 1.00334450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.94 or 0.00781886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

