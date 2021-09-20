Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.47

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 47265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

