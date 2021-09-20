Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Asure Software also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.16. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

