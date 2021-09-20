Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,800 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 836,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 879,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.16. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

