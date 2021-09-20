Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP Sells $30,733.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.47 on Monday. Athersys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.71.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 904,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Athersys by 3,234.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 692,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 758.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 670,834 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 589.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 525,625 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

