Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,587,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,824,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 208,081 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,524,000.

OMFL opened at $47.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20.

