Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. increased their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

