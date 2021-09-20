Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $115.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.