Atria Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 15,971 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $91.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $92.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

