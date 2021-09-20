Atria Investments LLC Sells 11,832 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter.

EWN stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

