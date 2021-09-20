Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,741 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Black Knight by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

