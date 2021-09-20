Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. Valvoline makes up approximately 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,958,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,450 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 66.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 416,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Valvoline by 131.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 225,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,052. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

