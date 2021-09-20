Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.07% of Kforce worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kforce by 45.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth $8,480,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 331.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 88,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 8.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,048. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

