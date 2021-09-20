Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.07% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. 1,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,239.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,823 shares of company stock worth $5,396,779. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

