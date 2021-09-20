Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 329 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.08. 16,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,393. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

