Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

NYSE PH traded down $4.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.34. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

