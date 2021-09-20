Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 209 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $132.98. 82,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,832,030. The company has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

