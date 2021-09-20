Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 804 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.52. 1,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.93. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $194.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

