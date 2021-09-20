AutoZone (AZO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $29.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,592.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,596.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,486.05. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,567.06.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

