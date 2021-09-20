AutoZone (AZO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $29.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AZO opened at $1,592.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,596.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,486.05. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63.
In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
