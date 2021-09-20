Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $60.66 on Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and approximately $2.27 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.66 or 0.00139180 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.05 or 0.00442965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00040869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011774 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003892 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

